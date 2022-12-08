A weather roller coaster comes through this week, with mild temperatures followed by a chilly bout, and then warming back up. Snow comes and goes in similar fashion. Most of the snow falls in the high country, making for continually improving conditions for all forms of winter activities. Wind is also a factor, with breezes picking up by the afternoons most days, but especially Thursday. The next significant storm arrives late in the weekend into early next week.
The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area kicked off its season last week with conditions that resembled early January, rather than early December. Opening day turned into a blizzard, with snow falling all day long. The upcoming week looks to have mostly clear skies, with the next snow expected early next week.
Similarly, there has been a lot of snow to kick off the season at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. There will be a break in the storm flow for a couple days, with the next storm arriving this weekend. Over the pass at Grand Targhee, the area already has 79% of terrain open. The ski area there reports a snowpack that is 152% of average for the season.
Snowfall levels will be fickle the next couple days in Colorado, where one ski area might get a dump of snow and another only an inch or two. Knowing in advance who wins the snow lottery is difficult due to the unsettled nature of the weather over the next week. Snowfall for Steamboat should be about 4 inches before the weekend, and then the next snowfall, aside from scattered flurries, arrives next Monday.
New snowfall on the slopes at Winter Park will be slightly less with 3 inches Thursday and again Monday. The Mary Jane section at Winter Park opened last weekend.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “high” at all elevations, easing to “considerable” later in the week. Avalanches can be triggered on, near, or below steep northerly and easterly-facing slopes. Dense slabs of recently fallen snow rest precariously above fragile weak layers near the ground.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 43 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is an increase of 11 inches from last week, and more than the 32 inches reported at this time last year. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 94% of average for this time of year. This is a 13 percentage point increase over last week.
Backcountry skiers have excellent conditions from the Green Rock trailhead and on the Upper Libby Creek Trail. With all the new snow, snowshoeing might be the preferred mode to pack down a base. There are few reports of conditions on the lower-elevation trails at Corner Mountain and on Barber Lake Trail. Those likely have decent conditions, but with bare areas due to all the wind. Snowshoes might be the best option on those routes, too.
For snowmobilers, conditions continue to improve “up top” in the Snowy Range. Snow depths decreased or remained steady from last week, likely due to compaction. Temperatures up high will be nippy, even without the wind chill, but the next bout of significant snow arrives Sunday night into Monday.
Snow conditions improved on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The best snow is in protected areas south of the pond near the Boy Scout camp. The trails are user-packed.
Packing has started for the season on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. The groomers stress they’ve rolled the trails to start building a base, but actual grooming with a skate lane or classic tracks won’t occur until there’s more snow. In spite of the low snow levels, Laramie High hosts the first Nordic race of the season Friday and Saturday. The trails will be quite busy, with limited parking at the Tie City Trailhead.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 15 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, the same as last week. There is 24 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of 1 inch from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 29 inches, a decrease of 6 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 33 inches, the same as last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 8 inches of snow, the same as last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Packing of the snow started, although not actual grooming. Coverage is good, but thin.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Packing of the trails started, and conditions are good for early season.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Fair conditions, with the best coverage south of the pond near the Boy Scout camp. Trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Trails out of Green Rock are in good condition, but the snow is quite soft, making snowshoeing possibly the better option.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions continue to improve, but wind action blows exposed areas free of snow. Avalanche danger is rated considerable.
Quick Numbers Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 30-inch base; 3 lifts, 16 trails and 48% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: TBA, based on snow conditions
Grand Targhee: 42-inch base; 6 lifts, 89 trails and 79% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 35-inch base; 9 lifts, 60 trails and 46% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: Opens Dec. 17
Snow King: 15-inch base; 4 lifts, 35 trails and 92% of terrain open.
White Pine: 13-inch base; no additional information available.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 20-inch base; 3 lifts, 5 trails and 3% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 20-inch base; 12 lifts, 43 trails and 23% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 20-inch base; 12 lifts, 58 trails and 37% of terrain open.
Eldora: 13-inch base; 8 lifts, 23 trails and 35% of terrain open.
Keystone: 20-inch base; 14 lifts, 18 trails and 14% of terrain open.
Loveland: 23-inch base; 5 lifts, 12 trails and 13% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 24-inch base; 12 lifts, 108 trails and 64% of terrain open.
Vail: 23-inch base; 15 lifts, 76 trails and 28% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 18-inch base; 13 lifts, 52 trails and 31% of terrain open.