Snow report

A weather roller coaster comes through this week, with mild temperatures followed by a chilly bout, and then warming back up. Snow comes and goes in similar fashion. Most of the snow falls in the high country, making for continually improving conditions for all forms of winter activities. Wind is also a factor, with breezes picking up by the afternoons most days, but especially Thursday. The next significant storm arrives late in the weekend into early next week.

The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area kicked off its season last week with conditions that resembled early January, rather than early December. Opening day turned into a blizzard, with snow falling all day long. The upcoming week looks to have mostly clear skies, with the next snow expected early next week.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus