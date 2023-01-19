Snow report

Snow flies today, with the heavier snow expected more to the south and east, but southeast Wyoming will also get a decent hit. Such upslope conditions are typically good for getting snow on Pole Mountain and along the Front Range of Colorado. Nebraska will bear the brunt of this storm. When the storm moves out, the cold arrives. These colder temperatures persist likely at least to the end of the month, as the air flow comes down from the far north. This is more typical for this time of year, and it could bring more snow to the high country of northwest Wyoming and northern parts of the state.

Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area should have some fresh powder today, and then a few inches Friday, Sunday and Monday. While temperatures will be nippier, the snow should be excellent.

