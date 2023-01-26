The snow continues to come and go this week, similar to last week. Temperatures turn colder by the weekend, which means it will feel like a Wyoming winter on into the start of February. The good news is there’s great snow pretty much everywhere and for all winter activities. No big dumps of snow are in the forecast, but those nearly daily dustings go a long way in keeping the slopes in great condition. Bundle up with temperatures dropping below zero, going into early February.
Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area will likely enjoy some fresh powder most every day starting Friday. While depths won’t be that great, measuring just a couple inches each day, the added fluff will make for great skiing.
After a fairly snow-free pause this past week, snow returns to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort starting this weekend. An inch or two could still fall before the weekend, but depths increase late Friday into Saturday. The same is true over Teton Pass at Grand Targhee where snowfall amounts are minimal until Friday and Saturday, when a significant storm is expected.
Short bouts of snow through this week are also in the forecast at Steamboat with the next significant snowfall arriving early next week. Bundle up through the rest of the week and the weekend, with temperatures barely cracking into double digits. Similar nippy temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week at Winter Park. While the forecast lacks any significant snowfall, the cold temperatures ensure any snow that does fall will be light and fluffy.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. This is in sharp contrast to the “considerable” rating last week. The snowpack is deep now, making it difficult to affect the weak layers near the bottom of the snowpack. Lingering worrisome spots are where the snowpack is thin, especially around rock outcrops or the edges of snowfields.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 123 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 15 inches from last week, and close to the 125 inches reported by this time last year. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 107% of average for this time of year. This is a two percentage point decrease over last week.
Backcountry skiers report excellent conditions from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. With the continued bouts of snow, the powder keeps coming.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are in good condition with plenty of coverage now. One skier reported excellent conditions on the Sand Lake Road.
For snowmobilers, conditions are excellent “up top” in the Snowy Range. New snow is in the forecast nearly every day starting Friday and on through the weekend. Temperatures are very cold, though, with breezes. Be prepared for extremely low wind chills.
Snow conditions are excellent on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. Packing of the snow started last week by volunteers with SNOW, a local Nordic ski organization. It is hoped that minimal grooming will continue with the organization on this maze of trails.
Conditions are very good to excellent on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. The repeated bouts of snow keep coverage good and the daily grooming provides excellent conditions for both skate and classic technique. The Jay Norton Memorial Pole Mountain Shuffle is slated for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. This free community race offers both 5- and 1-kilometer courses for both classic and skate techniques. Online registration is recommended to simplify race day logistics at medicinebownordic.org.
The multi-use trails are packed regularly and offer an option for fat bike riders, snowshoers and skiers. The snow surface is often soft following fresh snowfall. Fat bike riders are recommended to keep tire pressure very low to minimize rutting the trails.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 42 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 7 inch increase from last week. There is 51 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 3 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 53 inches, an increase of 6 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 67 inches, an increase of one inch from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 19 inches of snow, an increase of 4 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are excellent Coverage is very good with daily grooming for skate and classic techniques.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Good coverage with regular trail packing. Conditions might be quite soft for fat bike riders.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions with packing of some trails a week ago. Other routes are use-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are very good to excellent. Expect new powder daily with very nippy temperatures through the weekend.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 40-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 17-inch base; 80% of terrain open; no additional information available.
Grand Targhee: 77-inch base; 6 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 40-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 74-inch base; 13 lifts, 130 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 49-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 49-inch base; 7 lifts, 41 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 48-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 48-inch base; 9 lifts, 104 trails and 71% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 43-inch base; 35 lifts, 180 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 51-inch base; 23 lifts, 152 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 26-inch base; 10 lifts, 55 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Keystone: 41-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 47-inch base; 10 lifts, 83 trails and 88% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 97-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 58-inch base; 32 lifts, 271 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 59-inch base; 24 lifts, 157 trails and 93% of terrain open.