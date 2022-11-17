...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
North winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow
will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low as 20
degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Nippy December-like temperatures persist, even though it’s only mid-November. While snowfall is light, temperatures are quite cold, and that persists at least until Sunday. Breezes will make it feel even colder. The chill is true for most of the continental United States, so there’s no escaping it. Recent snowfall in southeast Wyoming has been light, but steady. There’s been at least enough to close Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass.
While the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area remains closed until Dec. 2, its snowmaking guns are going strong, thanks to all the cold temperatures. Opening day is just around the corner.
Grand Targhee welcomes skiers and snowboarders starting this Friday. It is the first Wyoming ski area to turn on its lifts this season. For opening day, conditions look good, with a snow pack running a healthy 221% of average for the season.
Opening day at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is not far behind, currently scheduled for next Friday, Nov. 25. Coverage also looks good there for this time of year.
Numerous Colorado ski resorts are up and running, although snow making has been the key to opening additional acreage on the slopes. Wolf Creek ski area reports the most snow base at 30 inches, but that’s at an elevation of 10,300 feet. Winter Park opened early this year, boasting a base at 111% of average, although only 4% of its terrain is open.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 14 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is an increase of 5 inches from last week, but behind the 28 inches reported by this time last year.
Backcountry ski reports for the Medicine Bow Mountains are skimpy, but expect enough snow to get the skis out. Make it the old rock skis. Keep the good ones in the closet for a while yet. From the Green Rock trailhead on up, the Upper Libby Creek Trail conditions are expected to be marginal, but good for this early in the season. Up even higher, there’s enough snow to make some decent turns.
For snowmobilers, riding areas are open, but there must be a solid 12-inch depth to minimize environmental damage. There are no reports of snowpack depths “up top” except at Medicine Bow Peak, where 19 inches is reported. There are likely other areas that reach the 12-inch threshold, except where the wind makes the hillsides more of a snow patchwork, rather than a blanket.
The snow is minimal on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230, but the University of Wyoming ski team coaches packed what was there, making for some decent early season conditions south of the pond near the Boy Scout camp.
Another option is the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, which tends to be a nice early season offering due to the flat terrain. There’s about 4 inches of snow on that route, making it passable on skis, but also fine for fat bikes and those on foot.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations, with generally safe avalanche conditions.
Packing and grooming on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area begins once there’s enough snow to create a base. Based on current snow levels, that could be a ways off yet. The same goes with the multi-use trails, where snow is patchy at best.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 9 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a decrease of 1 inch from last week. There is 10 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 3 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 16 inches, an increase of 5 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak at an elevation of 10,500 feet reports 19 inches, an increase of 4 inches from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 14 inches, an increase of 2 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 1 inch of snow, an increase of 1 inch from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Snow is patchy, with grooming a good ways off yet.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area multi-use trails: Snow is minimal.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Expect marginal conditions, but some packing of the base has begun.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: There is skiable snow, but getting there could require some hiking first, since the highway is closed for the season.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Since it is past Nov. 15, the riding areas are open, as long as there is a solid 12 inches of snow on the ground.