After the unseasonably chilly temperatures last week, this week feels quite mild by comparison. There’s a ripple that came through Wednesday into Thursday morning that brought some snow. It wasn't a lot of precipitation, but enough to slow down those traveling for the holiday. On the plus side, it’ll add a little fluff to the slopes for this holiday weekend. By Thanksgiving Day, the skies cleared, and breezes eased a bit to herald in a rather pleasant weekend for November. Enjoy the mild weather, since the deep freeze and more snow return by the middle of next week.
While the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area remains closed until Dec. 2, the snowmaking guns are going strong, thanks to all the cold temperatures. Mother Nature has also added some natural fluff, so opening day should be a good one.
Grand Targhee opened last week and is already at 68% of terrain open. That area has a current snowpack that is at 160% of average for the season.
Opening day at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is Friday. The snowpack there is 155% of average. Snow King in Jackson moved up its opening date, thanks to all the snow. Its lifts start up Nov. 26.
To the south, ski resorts are opening up and skiable terrain is gradually increasing. Steamboat opens today, while Winter Park has been up and running for a couple weeks already. The report there has a snowpack 104% of average.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” above and near treeline and “low” below treeline. Avalanches can be triggered in areas with more than six inches of wind-drifted snow.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 22 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is an increase of 8 inches from last week, but behind the 31 inches reported by this time last year.
Backcountry skiers report decent conditions from the Green Rock trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. Stick to the higher elevation routes. The snow is thin on the trails at Corner Mountain and on Barber Lake Trail.
For snowmobilers, riding areas are open, but there must be a solid 12-inch depth to minimize environmental damage. There are no reports of snowpack depths “up top,” except at Medicine Bow Peak, where 21 inches is reported.
The snow is minimal on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230, but it should be skiable in protected areas, south of the pond near the Boy Scout camp.
Grooming on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area starts once there’s enough snow to create a base. Based on current snow levels, that could be a ways off yet. Still, skiers are hitting the trails. Conditions are decent for fat bikers on the multi-use trails that are currently user-packed. Hikers report about 4 to 6 inches on the trails at Turtle Rock.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 12 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an increase of 3 inches from last week. There is 12 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 2 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 19 inches, an increase of 3 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 21 inches, an increase of 3 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 3 inches of snow, an increase of 2 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Skiers are getting out, with about 4 inches of snow cover. Grooming will start once there is more snow.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area multi-use trails: Expect about 4 inches of snow, which is enough to get out the fat bikes, but likely not enough for much snowshoeing.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Expect about 6 inches of snow in the trees, but marginal conditions on the trails. Some packing of the base has begun.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Trails out of Green Rock are in good conditions for this early in the season.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Since it is past Nov. 15, the riding areas are open, as long as there is a solid 12 inches of snow on the ground.
Quick Numbers Wyoming downhill areas projected opening dates
Snowy Range Ski Area: Opens Dec. 2
Antelope Butte: TBA
Grand Targhee: 47-inch base; 4 lifts, 76 trails and 68% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: Opens Nov. 25
Sleeping Giant: Opens Dec. 17
Snow King: Opens Nov. 26
White Pine: TBA
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 19-inch base; 2 lifts, 5 trails and 3% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 18-inch base; 12 lifts, 21 trails and 11% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 20-inch base; 7 lifts, 12 trails and 8% of terrain open.
Eldora: 12-inch base; 4 lifts, 9 trails and 14% of terrain open.
Keystone: 18-inch base; 7 lifts, 12 trails and 9% of terrain open.
Loveland: 18-inch base; 4 lifts, 8 trails and 9% of terrain open.
Steamboat: Opens Nov. 23.
Vail: 21-inch base; 7 lifts, 56 trails and 21% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 18-inch base; 7 lifts, 12 trails and 7% of terrain open.