Snow report

After the unseasonably chilly temperatures last week, this week feels quite mild by comparison. There’s a ripple that came through Wednesday into Thursday morning that brought some snow. It wasn't a lot of precipitation, but enough to slow down those traveling for the holiday. On the plus side, it’ll add a little fluff to the slopes for this holiday weekend. By Thanksgiving Day, the skies cleared, and breezes eased a bit to herald in a rather pleasant weekend for November. Enjoy the mild weather, since the deep freeze and more snow return by the middle of next week.

While the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area remains closed until Dec. 2, the snowmaking guns are going strong, thanks to all the cold temperatures. Mother Nature has also added some natural fluff, so opening day should be a good one.

