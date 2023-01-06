The New Year kicked off with a very wintery start. Snow fell, fog descended, wind kicked up and roads closed. There is a certain segment of winter-loving folk who respond to such conditions with a “Bring it on!” retort. Others may not be quite as enthusiastic. The latter might prefer this brief lull that arrives for a couple days. Wednesday and Thursday were good days to get out and enjoy all that snow without having to brave such nasty conditions. The break is brief with more fresh snow expected off and on into the weekend. None of the waves bring a lot of snow, but temperatures could be chilly and conditions could be breezy. This first part of 2023 looks to be an excellent one for skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and anyone who enjoys winter.
Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area enjoyed plenty of new snow to welcome the New Year. Sufficient snow fell to allow opening all the runs at the ski area as they make it to 100% opening. Only flurries are expected on into the weekend, providing plenty of opportunity to enjoy all that snow with occasional blue skies.
Since the start of the New Year skiers at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort reveled in plenty of powder. Nearly two feet blanketed the slopes late last week and into the weekend. Another 6 inches are forecast before the weekend. Over Teton Pass at Grand Targhee, a significant 27 inches fell to welcome the New Year with a few more inches expected before the weekend. The snowpack in northwest Wyoming is running 122% of average for the season.
Steamboat opened 100% of their terrain, one of the first large Colorado resorts to do so. The ski area received 28 inches of snow to welcome the New Year, with another 8 inches expected before the weekend. The snowpack there is at 141% of average for the season. The snow has fallen in earnest at Winter Park as well with 24 inches last weekend and another few inches in the forecast before the break in the stormy weather this weekend.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “considerable” at all elevations. Travel in avalanche-prone terrain is not recommended. Many slopes have weak snow near the ground. In places where a cohesive slab of dense snow sits on top an avalanche could be triggered. Avoid being on, under or connected to any slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 94 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 19 inches from last week, and slightly behind the 104 inches reported at this time last year. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 111% of average for this time of year. This is a 21 percentage point increase over last week.
Backcountry skiers report excellent conditions from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. Expect more fresh powder before the weekend and then a short break in the storms—offering a great chance to get out with reasonably nice weather.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail have thin areas but skiers report good conditions at least going down Barber Lake Trail.
For snowmobilers, conditions should be excellent “up top” in the Snowy Range. Snow flurries are likely Friday and Saturday with breezes. Then the snow takes a break through the weekend, but breezy conditions continue.
Snow conditions are very good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The trails are user-packed with enough use to provide a decent tracked path on all trails.
Conditions are good on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Two inches of much-needed powder welcomed the New Year with another two inches by Tuesday morning. While the snow base is thin, conditions are good with the trails smoothed and packed daily. The multi-use trails are packed, but can be quite soft. Those out on fat bikes are urged to run very low tire pressure. If your track is rounded and not flat, take more air out of the tires.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 35 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an increase of 12 inches from last week. There is 48 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 18 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 54 inches, an increase of 17 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 66 inches, an increase of 25 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 13 inches of snow, an increase of 2 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good. The base is thin but coverage is good. Classic tracks have yet to be set as of Tuesday morning.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Very good, but soft, conditions. Use very low tire air pressure when out on fat bikes.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions. Routes are user-packed but typically get enough use to provide a decent packed trail.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Trails out of Green Rock going up the mountain are in very good to excellent condition. Trails are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are good to very good but avalanche danger is considerable. Use extreme caution on steep terrain.
Quick numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 40-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 17-inch base; no additional information available.
Grand Targhee: 58-inch base; 6 lifts, 94 trails and 84% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 20-inch base; 2 lifts, 21 trails and 75% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 75-inch base; 13 lifts, 124 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 43-inch base; 2 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 57-inch base; 6 lifts, 47 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 48-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 46-inch base; 7 lifts, 81 trails and 55% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 38-inch base; 34 lifts, 144 trails and 77% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 33-inch base; 23 lifts, 148 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Eldora: 24-inch base; 10 lifts, 40 trails and 62% of terrain open.
Keystone: 37-inch base; 20 lifts, 105 trails and 81% of terrain open.
Loveland: 37-inch base; 8 lifts, 55 trails and 59% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 81-inch base; 20 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 52-inch base; 30 lifts, 181 trails and 66% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 53-inch base; 22 lifts, 146 trails and 87% of terrain open.