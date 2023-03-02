In typical early March fashion, the weather is a mixed bag. Temperatures go up and down, snow comes and goes, and winds pick up and ease. It’s a rollercoaster of activity with snow arriving today and then taking a break for a few days. Temperatures moderate, but remain on the cool side. Expect a little of this and a little of that, on into the weekend.
For those looking for snow activities there’s the annual Poker Run in Centennial on Saturday for snowshoers and cross-country skiers. Then the annual Chubby Chaser fat bike race will be at the Happy Jack Recreation Area also on Saturday.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are excellent. The week started off with a dump of about 7 inches, and then easing off, but snow flurries continue until the weekend when blue skies could make an appearance.
There have been pulses of fresh snow in northwest Wyoming, and that will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. At both Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee expect enough daily snow to freshen the slopes with about a foot of snow this week and continuing with another 18 inches by early next week.
The storm train continues to chug through the Steamboat area. While there are short pauses between storms for skiers and riders to enjoy the fresh powder, the snow keeps coming. The ski area reports a snow depth at 128% of average for this time of year, and nearly 350 inches of snow so far this season. Continued snow flurries are also the name of the game for the Winter Park area, with snow depths there at 101% of average for the season.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “considerable” at all elevations. The recent snowfall combined with the wind creates dangerous slabs that can give way without much provocation. Pay attention to localized drifting patterns and avoid wind-loaded slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 179 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 17 inches from last week and well ahead of the 148 inches reported a year ago. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 113% of average for this time of year. This is a four percentage point increase over last week.
Backcountry conditions are outstanding for those looking for deep snow. The continued snow bouts keep the powder coming. Snow conditions should be outstanding on the trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. These trails are user-packed, but expect to break trail with the continued bouts of new snow.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail should also be in great shape. The annual Centennial Poker Run is Saturday. That means the Barber Lake Trail will be especially busy, but also packed for and by all the skiers.
For snowmobilers, expect plenty of snow, and even stashes of powder, on into the weekend. There is new snow in the forecast “up top” nearly every day this week until the weekend.
Snow conditions are excellent on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The trails are user-packed, but expect to break trail on days after a snowfall and when going farther from the trailhead.
Conditions are excellent on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. All ski lessons and ski races are over for the season, but the snow keeps coming. There’s a hint of spring conditions already, with some morning crust and afternoon slush. As long as it continues and skiers keep coming, grooming continues daily for both skate and classic techniques.
The multi-use trails are in excellent shape. Expect soft conditions after the snowfall Wednesday, and then conditions should be very good for the Chubby Chaser fat bike race Saturday.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 55 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an 8-inch increase from last week. There is 72 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 8 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 88 inches, an increase of 16 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 96 inches, an increase of 6 inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 22 inches of snow, an increase of 2 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are excellent with repeated bouts of new snow. Daily grooming continues for skate and classic techniques.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Excellent conditions by the weekend after fresh snow during the week.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Excellent conditions with new snow during the week. Routes are user-packed with minimal use on the farthest loops from the trailhead.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are excellent with more powder during the week, but clearing into the weekend Avalanche conditions are rated considerable.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 60-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 36-inch base; 3 lifts, 26 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 100-inch base; 5 lifts, 88 trails and 77% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 40-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 104-inch base; 13 lifts, 128 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 57-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 59-inch base; 8 lifts, 41 trails and 87% of terrain open.
White Pine: 46-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 55-inch base; 9 lifts, 142 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 53-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 57-inch base; 23 lifts, 155 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 9 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 41-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 50-inch base; 10 lifts, 90 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 103-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 70-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 65-inch base; 23 lifts, 164 trails and 98% of terrain open.