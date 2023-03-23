Snow report

It’s officially spring, but that doesn’t mean the weather will be blue skies, warm temperatures and calm winds. In fact, just the opposite is more likely. The good news is the bulk of the moisture this week stays in the high country. Colder-than-normal temperatures persist. When headed outside, dress for the thermometer and not the calendar. Late in the week will be unsettled, meaning there could be some snow though Friday morning followed by pulses of snowy weather through the weekend. The end of the snow season is in view, though, as snow conditions turn more variable, minus much of the light fluff earlier in the season.

Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area remain good as spring arrives. Temperatures remain chilly, but the snow is changing with more of a sheen and less fluff. New snow is welcome to soften the hard-packed surface. After new snow Wednesday, the next snowfall of more than an inch or two arrives Sunday.

