It’s officially spring, but that doesn’t mean the weather will be blue skies, warm temperatures and calm winds. In fact, just the opposite is more likely. The good news is the bulk of the moisture this week stays in the high country. Colder-than-normal temperatures persist. When headed outside, dress for the thermometer and not the calendar. Late in the week will be unsettled, meaning there could be some snow though Friday morning followed by pulses of snowy weather through the weekend. The end of the snow season is in view, though, as snow conditions turn more variable, minus much of the light fluff earlier in the season.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area remain good as spring arrives. Temperatures remain chilly, but the snow is changing with more of a sheen and less fluff. New snow is welcome to soften the hard-packed surface. After new snow Wednesday, the next snowfall of more than an inch or two arrives Sunday.
In northwest Wyoming, the snow keeps coming, but it is getting heavier with the slightly warmer temperatures. Conditions remain excellent at both Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee. Both areas see at least a few inches every day through the weekend, but no big dumps are in the forecast. The snowpack in the area is at 113% of average for the season.
Snow continues to fall in the Steamboat area with bursts of snow and cold this week. A total of 25 inches is in the forecast for this week, with another 9 inches through the weekend. The ski area reports a snowpack at 126% of average for this time of year. The forecast is similar at Winter Park with 14 inches of snow through the week and another eight inches through the weekend.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” above and near treeline and “low” below treeline. Generally safe avalanche conditions exist. Small avalanches are still possible in isolated, steep wind-drifted features.
According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 116% of average for this time of year. This is a one percentage point decrease over last week. That means backcountry conditions are very good with plenty of snow. The forecast is for very nippy temperatures by the weekend. Breezes are a factor, too, so bundle up. The trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail are user-packed, and are in very good condition.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are likely showing signs of spring with some sheen in the mornings, turning soft by mid- day.
For snowmobilers heading “up top,” in the Snowy Range, expect snow flurries through the week, but then very cold on through the weekend.
Snow conditions are very good on the trails at Chimney Park, off Highway 230. The trails are user-packed, and should have a good packed base.
Conditions remain good on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. It’s that time of year when spring conditions appear, making conditions variable through the day. Expect slick trails early in the day, and softening by late morning. Grooming continues daily with smoothing of the skate lanes, but setting of new classic tracks depends on the arrival of more snow.
The multi-use trails are in good shape, but expect icy patches on the lower trails. For fat biking, get out early before the snow softens and ruts become more of a possibility.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 56 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 4-inch decrease from last week. There are 74 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of 2 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 90 inches. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 102 inches, a decrease of five inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 21 inches of snow, a decrease of two inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good, but variable with the warmer weather.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are good, but get out early while the snow surface is firm.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions on user-packed trails.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are very good with new snow bouts through the week and then very cold by the weekend. Avalanche conditions are rated moderate to low.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 63-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 52-inch base; 3 lifts, 26 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 93-inch base; 6 lifts, 86 trails and 77% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 44-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 117-inch base; 13 lifts, 129 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 49-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 53-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 63-inch base; 8 lifts, 41 trails and 87% of terrain open.
White Pine: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 66-inch base; 9 lifts, 145 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 60-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 62-inch base; 23 lifts, 155 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 9 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 51-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 58-inch base; 10 lifts, 94 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 111-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 74-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 72-inch base; 23 lifts, 167 trails and 99% of terrain open.