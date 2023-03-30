The unsettled weather pattern continues, with snow arriving Thursday into Friday. The temperature could tick up, making it more of a wintery mix at the lower elevation. Winds pick up Friday with blustery periods through the weekend. It’s that time of year when snow activities are on the wane, but Mother Nature keeps delivering more of the white stuff.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area remain good, with enough fresh snow to soften the hardpack that is typical this time of year. Expect more snow Friday and then a lull through the weekend. The next significant snowfall is likely next Tuesday.
In northwest Wyoming, the snow keeps coming as the season’s count breaches the 500-inch mark. That’s more than 41 feet of snow since the start of the winter season, and it just keeps coming. All that snow results in excellent conditions at both Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee. The snowpack in the area is at 118% of average for the season.
Snow continues in the Steamboat area, with the next storm Thursday into Friday. That should bring up to six inches of new snow to add to the impressive 417 inches that has fallen this season. There’s plenty of snow at Winter Park, as well, although not quite as deep, with a season total of 308 inches. The Friday storm should bring seven inches of snow there to herald the start of the weekend.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. Avalanches are breaking on buried crusts two to three feet deep. Avoid this hazard by staying away from steep slopes, especially in drifted areas.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 220 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 12 inches from last week and well ahead of the 175 inches reported a year ago. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 118% of average for this time of year. This is a two percentage points increase over last week.
Backcountry conditions remain very good, with plenty of snow and the cold temperatures keeping the snow soft and fluffy. The forecast is for fresh snow Thursday into Friday and then clear skies through the weekend. The trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail might require some trail breaking until enough users get out and pack a base.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are likely showing signs of spring, but new snow is expected by the weekend.
For snowmobilers heading “up top,” in the Snowy Range, expect snow flurries Friday and then clear skies Saturday. More snow arrives late Saturday into Sunday.
Snow conditions are likely very good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. User reports are sparse, but expect the trails to be user-packed, with plenty of snow.
Conditions remain good on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. It’s that time of year when spring conditions appear, making conditions variable through the day. New snow keeps falling, but the winds keep blowing, making for drifting and filling of the classic tracks. Grooming continues daily, with smoothing of the skate lanes and, when possible, setting classic tracks.
The multi-use trails are in good shape, with steady grooming with each snowfall. Expect soft conditions with the new snow. Those on fat bikes are urged to keep tire pressures very low.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 62 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a six-inch increase from last week. There is 78 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of four inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 96 inches, an increase of six inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 112 inches, an increase of 10 inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 26 inches of snow, an increase of five inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good, but variable with the warmer weather. Daily grooming continues.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are good, but get out early while the snow surface is firm. Trail packing continues.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions on user-packed trails.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions, with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are very good, with new snow Friday and then clear Saturday until the evening, when more snow arrives. Avalanche conditions are rated moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 63-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 64-inch base; 3 lifts, 26 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 107-inch base; 6 lifts, 86 trails and 77% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 44-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 133-inch base; 13 lifts, 127 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 49-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 53-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 66-inch base; 8 lifts, 41 trails and 87% of terrain open.
White Pine: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 66-inch base; 9 lifts, 145 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 65-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 68-inch base; 23 lifts, 155 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 38-inch base; 9 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 56-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 63-inch base; 10 lifts, 94 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 129-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 74-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 82-inch base; 23 lifts, 167 trails and 99% of terrain open.