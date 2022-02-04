...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
to 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Elk Mountain, Arlington, Centennial, Albany, Laramie,
Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, Bordeaux, Buford, and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
A 64-year-old Casper woman died last week while snowmobiling on Forest Service Road 225 in Carbon County.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 28 reporting a snowmobile had driven off the trail and hit a tree, according to a CCSO report about the crash. The initial report was that the driver, later identified as Sherry Volker of Casper, was unconscious but breathing.
Deputy Patrick Patterson responded to the scene from Saratoga and was informed that CPR was in progress, the report says. Patterson also requested search and rescue also be paged out because he didn't have a confirmed location for where Volker was. The request also was to get more people to assist with CPR.
An ambulance from Saratoga and Classic Air Medical were deployed in response to the call and Classic located and followed emergency vehicles to the scene of the crash.
When Patterson arrived, the flight crew from Classic was already evaluating the snowmobile driver, who was placed on a backboard and multiple volunteers had arrived to help move her from the snow to the road, the CCSO report says. From there, Carbon County Search and Rescue and the flight crew performed advanced lifesaving measures, working on Volker for about an hour before the flight nurse determined there was nothing else they could do to save her.
She was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m. and family present at the scene was notified of her condition.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office "would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mrs. Volker," the report says.
Sheriff Archie Roybal also expressed thanks to the Saratoga ambulance and Classic Air Medical crews that responded, along with Search and Rescue members William Young, James Moore and Trevor Vorn.