Snow lovers should be prepared to be disappointed by a potential storm early next week, even though it is just over a year after a record-setting blizzard virtually shut down this historically snow-hardened region.
That was the consensus of experts and forecasts consulted Friday.
With the caveat that it was too early to make accurate predictions, from what was known at the time, a forthcoming snow bust seems more likely than a blizzard. Or as a local National Weather Service meteorologist put it, “recent model runs are trending to less snow” rather than more.
What is more certain is that it will be cold enough for the white stuff to fall from the sky Monday and Tuesday around the region.
Meteorologist Shelby Fuller with the NWS Cheyenne office said Monday and Tuesday nights are likely to see lows in the lower 20s. However, during the day temps may be in the mid-30s.
Any snow coming with the slight cooldown won’t compare to the late-winter blizzard that hit this area last year. For those keeping track, March 14, 2021, was a day for the record books in the capital city: around 23 inches of snow were recorded by NWS Cheyenne at its office near the airport, a daily record.
While a repeat does not look likely this time around, should snow accumulate, both the Wyoming Department of Transportation and local hardware stores say they are prepared.
“We’ll be out there” keeping roads clear, particularly major highways like Wyoming’s interstates, said WYDOT spokesperson Jordan Achs. “We follow our snowplow priority plan.”
Under that plan, Interstate 80 will have plowing equipment deployed around the clock, as will I-25 in the Cheyenne and Laramie County area and south to the border with Colorado. The rest of I-25 and all of I-90 would be attended to 20 hours a day by WYDOT personnel working two 10-hour shifts.
The highway and transportation department “always keep(s) an eye on the forecast, even at this time of year, when people are thinking of spring and summer,” Achs said. “Spring storms do create their own challenges” with the potential for heavier snow “and they can catch people off guard.”
Capital Lumber Co. is ready for whatever winter might bring. There are plenty of snow shovels and other equipment like snow blowers if blizzard lovers are given reason to rejoice by an unexpectedly large amount of snow. The only hitch is that this hardware store’s suppliers were running out of ice melt, given that it was a snowy winter.
However, longtime hardware store employee and manager Mitch Sandoz doesn’t expect to be besieged by customers seeking to stock up on snow supplies. This time of year, people don’t usually make such purchases until it is already snowing.
“It’s more of a knee-jerk reaction if they do get any ice melt or shovels or look at snow blowers,” Sandoz said. Nevertheless, a spring snowstorm is “always a concern. People look at the past year.”
As weather Fuller said, “there is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm. We don’t want to freak people out” when there might end up being very little snow. NWS itself “probably won’t even know most of the details until like Sunday.”