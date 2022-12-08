Skiers and snowboarders whoop with delight and the energy is palpable as they arrive at the chair lift after their first run of the season.

It is opening day at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, and it is an opening day for the record books. Instead of the typical man-made base with a possible inch or two of natural snow, it is a blizzard. Snow is falling, or maybe coming in sideways, at a rapid rate. It is adding to the 10-12 inches that fell on the slopes overnight. Actual measurements are tricky because of wind action. It looks like a ski day in the middle of January — not an opening day.

