ABOVE: Brandon Sharp, left, and Fernando Munoz, both from Cheyenne, get first chair honors on the opening day of the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. BELOW: The Maddox family, owners of the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, pause as they head down the slope on opening day at the ski area. Barely visible through the heavy snowfall are, from left, Becky, Chloe and Aaron Maddox.
Chloe Maddox/Courtesy
Brandon Sharp, left, and Fernando Munoz, both from Cheyenne, give a thumbs-up as they wait at the front of the line to get first chair honors on opening day at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area.
Skiers and snowboarders whoop with delight and the energy is palpable as they arrive at the chair lift after their first run of the season.
It is opening day at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, and it is an opening day for the record books. Instead of the typical man-made base with a possible inch or two of natural snow, it is a blizzard. Snow is falling, or maybe coming in sideways, at a rapid rate. It is adding to the 10-12 inches that fell on the slopes overnight. Actual measurements are tricky because of wind action. It looks like a ski day in the middle of January — not an opening day.
A half hour earlier a line formed at the Chute chairlift with skiers and snowboarders waiting for the opening bell. The crowd was well disguised; wearing helmets, goggles and scarves with very little bare skin exposed to the elements. It was certainly a crowd that knew how to dress for such wicked weather.
First chair honors go to Fernando Munoz on a snowboard and Brandon Sharp on skis, both from Cheyenne. The two season-pass holders said they wouldn’t miss opening day for anything.
“My boss understands,” Munoz said. “He knows this is something I have to do every year.”
The two admitted they were first in line by accident. They just saw the ski patrol go up, since the patrollers always check the slopes prior to opening to the public, and figured it was time to get in line. They didn’t expect to be at the front.
“It was an accident,” Sharp said. “This is my fourth time to make it on opening day, and is just a fluke that we got in line first.”
Also on hand to welcome those first in line were ski area owners Aaron and Becky Maddox. Their two children managed a rare day off from school to also take in the celebration and exceptional opening day conditions. In fact, scanning the crowd it looked like quite a few youngsters were allowed a day out of the classroom.
As Munoz and Sharp got on that first chair, a paper banner was unfurled in front of them. As the chair moved, the two men busted through the banner, officially kicking off the season.
Upon returning to the chairlift after their first run, both were all smiles.
“It was a blast,” Munoz said. “There’s easily a foot of powder on the slopes and we skied all over the place.”
“I discovered I’m out of shape,” Sharp said with a laugh. “On the plus side, though, I didn’t fall.”
This is the Maddox’s 13th year as owners of the ski area and they were greeted by familiar faces and smiles throughout the morning. Such is the atmosphere of a hometown ski area where customers and owners mingle to celebrate opening day.
Becky Maddox said upgrades for the season involve infrastructure and improvements not readily visible to those enjoying the slopes. Two of the chairlifts got new drives to ensure they run smoothly through the season. Upgrades were also made to the website and online payment system.
“We want to make it as seamless as possible,” Becky Maddox said. “People can go to the website and get their lift tickets, sign up for classes and order rental gear all at the same time. We know how hectic it can be for families preparing for a day on the slopes, so we want to make it as easy as possible.”
The ski area is also working closely with the nonprofit Snowy Range Ski Club to expand the program to include more than just racing.
“Not all kids want to race,” Aaron Maddox said. “Some like the challenge of the terrain park while others just enjoy skiing with friends, and not necessarily racing.”
The program is open to intermediate and advanced skiers and riders in early elementary grades through middle school. Information and registration is on the club website at snowyrangeskiclub.com.
While the crystal ball is cloudy on how snow conditions will unfold this season, one thing is for sure: opening day was a huge success. Everyone who played hooky for the day got treated to rare early season fresh powder.