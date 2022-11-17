They’re easy to spot on the ski slopes with their bright red coats with the white cross on the back.

During the ski day, members of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol fan out across the slopes at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. Should a skier or snowboarder take a tumble and need assistance, they come to the rescue. Members render first aid and then get the injured person off the slope usually by easing them down the hill via a toboggan. More first aid comes at the ski patrol building.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus