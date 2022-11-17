...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
North winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow
will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low as 20
degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Members of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol practice toboggan control to be ready in case of an emergency. The ski patrol is offering a rare wintertime training for prospective members. The training starts once the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area opens for the season on Dec. 2.
Members of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol gather at the top of the "back side" of the ski area prior to a special training session. Members also are the first on the slopes in the morning and the last off at the end of the day.
Snowy Range Ski Patrol/Courtesy
They’re easy to spot on the ski slopes with their bright red coats with the white cross on the back.
During the ski day, members of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol fan out across the slopes at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. Should a skier or snowboarder take a tumble and need assistance, they come to the rescue. Members render first aid and then get the injured person off the slope usually by easing them down the hill via a toboggan. More first aid comes at the ski patrol building.
Typically training for candidates hoping to join the ski patrol starts in the late summer or fall with both classroom and dry land first aid training. This year, though, the organization is offering a rare training opportunity during the ski season.
Longtime ski patrol member and secretary for the organization, Brian Baker, said the additional training session might work better for some people who are too busy in the fall.
“The fall training often isn’t good timing for some wanting to join,” Baker said. “Having this training in the winter might work better. We are also trying to recruit and retain more members.”
Whether on downhill skis, telemark skis or a snowboard, ski patrol members have the honor of being the first ones on the slopes at the start of the day.
“Patrol members check every run before they are open for the public,” Baker said. “Some members go to the backside, while others ski the runs on the front side so we get it all covered.”
That means members of the ski patrol get those coveted “first tracks” following overnight snowfalls.
Members are also the last ones off the slopes at the end of the day. Patrollers first ski the “back side” of the ski area starting around 3:30 p.m., being sure all visitors are safely off those runs. Next they move to the “front side” of the ski area and check all runs there when the lifts close to the public at 4 p.m.
“In between those two duties, we may have some special training or other tasks on the slopes,” Baker said. “Through the day we make sure members are posted at the top of the lifts so they can quickly get to any emergency. Otherwise, we just enjoy skiing.”
While members are good skiers and snowboarders, Baker said candidates don’t need to be expert skiers.
“We have members with all abilities and skill levels,” Baker said. “Prior medical training is not required, while our standard of training goes beyond basic first aid.”
The ski patrol is offering an OEC or Outdoor Emergency Care class for new candidates, which kicks off in mid-December, just after the ski area opens on Dec. 2. Baker said the class runs on Saturdays or Sundays, with the day and the start date yet to be finalized. The training includes both classroom instruction and hands-on skills training at the ski area.
Baker has been a member of the ski patrol since 2015 and said it’s a great way to get in a lot of ski time through the season — free of charge. There are the added benefits of learning emergency first aid and care, which can come in handy even when not on the ski slopes.
“There’s also great camaraderie with the other members from all backgrounds,” Baker said. “It’s even a great opportunity to improve one’s ski ability by skiing with others.”
Once a member, there are even more opportunities to learn more about outdoor emergency care, mountain travel and rescue and leadership. Members also are often offered gear deals and discounts from industry vendors.
The focus of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol is to keep people safe on the slopes or, in the case of the Medicine Bow Nordic Patrol, in the backcountry. The later often involves working with Search and Rescue operations when snowmobilers or skiers get lost in the Snowy Range.
If being a member of the ski patrol has always been on your “wish I could do that” list, this is the perfect time to give it a go. For more information and to sign up for the upcoming training, send an email to snowyrangeskipatrol@gmail.com.