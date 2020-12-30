The City of Laramie landfill will have limited hours on Thursday, Dec. 31, from 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. It will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and re-open 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Trash and recycling collections will occur as normal on Thursday, Dec. 31. However, trash and recycling collections that usually are done on Friday will also be collected on Thursday.
For more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 307-721-5279; visit www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste; or download “Laramie Waste and Recycling App.”