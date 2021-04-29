The April 29 Laramie Boomerang announced that Rocky Mountain Power will be conducting work May 8 that will lead to day-long outages in several areas of Laramie. At the time of publication, Tiffany Erickson, spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power did not have information that detailed which specific areas of Laramie might be affected.
In an email correspondence of April 29, Erickson writes:
"Customer outages will be scattered throughout the area with the greatest concentration located on the eastern side of Laramie.
Downtown Laramie will not be affected by this planned interruption.
The May 8th work will include completing a new transmission connection that will improve reliability in Laramie, as well as maintenance work will allow Rocky Mountain Power to continue to provide safe and reliable service to Laramie-area customers."
The Laramie Boomerang will keep readers informed as the target date approaches.