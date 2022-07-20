As the deadline approaches for state officials to certify the state’s trigger abortion ban, residents are bracing for the impact.

The Legislature passed House Bill 92 in 2022, and Gov. Mark Gordon signed it into law. It states no abortion shall be performed in Wyoming, except when the woman’s life is endangered or conception was from sexual assault or incest. It couldn’t take effect until after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, and the final decision is certified by the Wyoming Secretary of State.

