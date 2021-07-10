A popular recent tradition to help kick off the start of downtown events for Laramie Jubilee Days is the Jalapeño Eating Contest sponsored by Laramie Sunrise Rotary. This year’s event in the early evening Thursday, July 8, featured 27 contestants with a judge watching three at a time. Contestants had three minutes to power down as many peppers they could with the aid of tortillas and milk. Michael McGregor won after consuming seven jalapeños. Chris Medina and Coleman Garnish tied for runner-up at six.
