Some local residents are questioning the transparency of Laramie City Council members after learning they had private conversations amongst themselves about oversight of the Laramie Police Department during a public council meeting.
In a recess during the March 23 council meeting, councilor Fred Schmechel called councilor Pat Gabriel and influenced him to reconsider his vote surrounding a civilian oversight group for the Laramie Police Department. The phone call was first reported by The Laramie Reporter on Sunday. Gabriel and Schmechel later confirmed the content of the call with the Boomerang.
The March meeting was a culmination of months of work and research conducted by an ad hoc police and community working group that was formed in response to yearslong calls for local law enforcement reform. A vote on the motion in question would not have created a civilian oversight board; rather, it would have caused the city to continue gathering information about the concept, which would involve community monitoring of the police.
The motion originally passed 5-4 before the council took a recess. After the council returned to session and discussed other topics, Gabriel announced he wanted to reconsider his vote.
Upon a revote, the motion failed with Gabriel changing his vote from a “yes” to a “no,” effectively eliminating the option for the city to continue exploring an oversight board.
On Wednesday, Gabriel told the Boomerang that during the recess, Schmechel called him and asked him to reconsider his vote, citing concerns that voting to even investigate creating an oversight board would cause resignations in the Laramie Police Department.
The phone call lasted a minute, Schmechel said.
Gabriel then reached out to councilor Andrea Summerville for insight on how to word his reconsideration.
“She said how to ask for a revote and said she’d bring up for approval a police community relations group to not nix everything,” Gabriel said. “I got to thinking that (civilian oversight) is not the right way to go, that maybe the police-community relations group that Summerville (mentioned) would be a right way to go.”
Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder said that while he opposed creating a civilian oversight board because of questions of legality, he never said anything about the potential for police officers to quit.
He said he did express legal concerns over employee privacy and his opinion that the department already has appropriate oversight mechanisms in place, which was echoed by council members who ultimately voted against the motion to investigate creating one.
Loss of trust
During a meeting Tuesday, some Laramie residents said they are dismayed and have lost trust in the City Council after learning of what they consider the covert nature of the out-of-earshot communications between council members.
“How can the public trust the City Council as the provider of oversight for the police department when council members aren’t communicating transparently and accountably?” said Laramie resident Billy Harris. “Oversight isn’t scary. It wouldn’t have been a cause for upheaval at the police department unless there are actions and practices by officers that are known and covered concerns.”
Elected office-holders like those on the council are legally allowed to discuss public matters in private, as long as there is less than a quorum of the group present, said Bruce Moats, a Cheyenne attorney who represents members of the Wyoming Press Association.
Even so, covert communications are not good practice because they fail to follow the spirit of the public meetings laws, he said.
“Those who explain themselves are always held in higher esteem,” Moats said of being transparent about these types of communications from the start. “I wish people weren’t afraid of saying it.”
Harris and others requested Tuesday that the council reconsider and recast the March vote with all considerations of the council made clear to the public.
Former police and community working group member Tracey Rosenlund said she's concerned about transparency between the council and public, noting that “alarm bells” should be going off for residents, especially after the same councilors requested the word “transparency” be removed from the wording of a motion during the March meeting.
“Transparency means that we meet in public, take notes and we publish those notes. This does not apply to the one-on-one setting during a private recess,” Schmechel said Wednesday, adding that he was grateful for the courage of those who shared their stories during public comment.
Gabriel echoed the sentiment, saying that while he respects the input from the public, he had to do what he thought was right as a councilor.
“Last night we had some good comments from people,” Gabriel said. “I think people are maybe taking this a bit too seriously because the council is still going to consider a community relations group with the police department.”
Longtime resident Marlis Slater said that after growing up knowing Laramie Police Department officers and getting out of an abusive relationship with one of them, she felt silenced by the council’s actions.
“You are setting an example that endorses violence and abuse that will really destroy the fabric of a community,” Slater said. “If you’re not operating in a spirit of transparency, then you are in fact endorsing a status quo in this community that is corrosive, that is sick and that has every capacity to destroy the community in a way that really is quite shameful.”
Resident Linda Devine commented on the lack of diversity on the City Council, noting that makes it difficult for them to understand what’s really going on between the police and community.
“People are not going to call the police to report that they were called the n-word, or that somebody made some disparaging remark to them because of their gender or sexual orientation,” Devine said. “If you’re not in the middle of it, how can we trust that you’re really going to make the changes that we’re asking you to?”