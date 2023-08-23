EVANSTON — For several years, the community of Evanston and the state government have pondered the fate of the old Wyoming State Hospital buildings, which are recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. Many old-timers in Evanston have a personal connection with the old WSH facility, either having personally been employed there or had family members employed there.
Sen. Wendy Schuler said she has been concerned about the fate of the old campus buildings for years. She was on the Evanston City Council when it discussed the potential for the site. The council brought in consultants from the Wyoming Business Council and various other entities to explore possibilities.
Schuler said that, over the years, she tried to drum up support for the preservation of the WSH historic buildings from a number of legislators and state agencies. She and other concerned parties brought many state stakeholders for tours of them and attended consultations. Schuler said the efforts, quite frankly, ran into a lack of support from the state.
In 2021, the city and county paid for an in-depth analysis of the 100-plus acres and the buildings.
In its summary, Myers-Anderson Architects wrote, “This campus presents a great opportunity for repurposing the buildings and campus to continue its social and economic benefit to the community and the state.”
Myers-Anderson stressed that the buildings needed to be protected from further deterioration due to being abandoned without maintenance, heat or winterization. Their suggestions for development included recreation opportunities by restoring Lake Louise, a possible asset to the property.
The analysis showed three market sectors for recommended inclusion as part of the redevelopment effort: a life sciences industry (health and wellness), affordable housing, and a commercial/office sector at market-rate leasing.
During those same years, state officials had their own plans, and the Wyoming legislature appropriated $53 million toward demolition.
Recently, a local contractor, Joe Westerman of JMW Properties — who specializes in repurposing historic buildings into multi-family dwellings — became interested in saving the buildings and supplying much needed affordable housing to the county.
“I have no doubt we can do this restoration,” Westerman said. “What is most important right now is finding a path to turn this around and prevent the demolition of the buildings.”
Westerman recently purchased the historic Blyth & Fargo building, along with the Front Street building that was once Michael’s Bar & Grill.
He said he has a personal interest in saving and repurposing old buildings for their value and contribution to a community’s history. He is also aware that Evanston has a serious need for affordable housing and has been studying the possibility of using the WSH buildings for such a purpose.
Westerman said he took steps to meet with the governor and personnel from the Wyoming Department of Health to present a redevelopment proposal for the buildings. His team asked for letters of support from the Urban Renewal Agency, the Uinta County Economic Development Commission and the Evanston Historic Preservation Commission and had a meeting scheduled with the governor’s office for the first week in August.
JMW Properties and the project team were asking the state for a “due diligence period through December 2023” to structure a phased redevelopment plan for repurposing the buildings.
As stated in its proposal, the team’s preliminary engineering and architectural analysis indicate that structural systems in the buildings are safe for occupancy.
“Those buildings have permanent foundations, brick exteriors, good flooring and intact fire suppression systems,” Westerman said. “Also, the tunnels under the buildings are unique and provide opportunity for multiple expansion of utilities. The biggest challenge is seismic adjustment, but I have an engineer who is experienced with that. People worry about the mold in the buildings but mold can be dealt with. We can get rid of it.”
Westerman said none of the studies done on the historic buildings were completed by people experienced with developing multi-family housing. He said his company has experts who have extensive experience with that kind of work, and they are convinced they can repurpose the buildings.
The meeting with JMW Properties and Gov. Mark Gordon’s office was canceled because representatives from Uinta County were asked to meet with the administrative staff on July 19.
Schuler, Uinta County Commissioner Brent Hatch, Wyoming Business Council Southwest Regional Director Kiley Ingersoll and Evanston Mayor Kent Williams attended that meeting and were told that the state is firm on its decision to demolish the buildings.
Hatch announced at the July 26 meeting of the Uinta County Economic Development meeting that the date for demolition of the old historic buildings is set for July 2024.
“I believe that the plan all along was to demolish the old campus,” Schuler said. “After meeting with the governor’s chief of staff and his policy director for health, we were informed that the buildings would be demolished by 2024 and then some of the state lands could be put up for potential lease or bid. It’s a real disappointment for me, and I feel like all of the efforts and meetings and buy-in by so many have just been tossed to the curb.”
Schuler said WSH also has a need for workforce housing, but officials think the old buildings will require too much investment due to asbestos, water issues and other damage.
She said the chief of staff reiterated in the meeting that, constitutionally, the state hospital has the rights to the buildings and the grounds. If the buildings are demolished and WSH officials determine they don’t have a need for the acreage left, they can then turn it over to the Office of State Lands for lease or purchase.
“From the beginning, it has always been the state’s decision as to what happens with the old buildings,” Mayor Williams said. “When the city was offered the buildings years ago in a meeting with Rep. Lloyd Larsen, we just didn’t have the money needed for restoration — it is out of reach. This discussion has been going on for six to seven years, and it is just delaying the inevitable. It will be sad to see them come down. I can see both sides and, if there is a viable project, it would be wonderful.”
Williams was asked if the landfill could handle all of the waste from the WSH buildings and he said, “Yes, absolutely. The landfill has a full section (640 acres) and has the capacity to handle the waste.”
Westerman doesn’t see the razing of the old campus as inevitable.
“I am not giving up,” he said. “Those buildings are a wonderful asset; they are a shiny city on the hill. They should be repurposed, not destroyed, period.
“My company has the solution in our hands. Why wouldn’t the state want to save that $53 million?” he continued. “It’s a waste of resources to destroy (the buildings). Why would the state want to spend money when they could be making money by selling them? It will be good for Evanston to get more housing and what is good for Evanston will be good for the state.”
JMW properties has begun a public awareness campaign by setting up a booth at the local farmers market where people can sign a petition to save the old WSH buildings and pick up copies of Westerman’s redevelopment proposal, along with copies of the Myers-Anderson building assessment and feasibility study.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters