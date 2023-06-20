YNP stamp

Ken Keifer’s photograph of the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River is on a new stamp issued June 13, 2023.

 USPS/courtesy

CANYON VILLAGE — Photographer Kenneth Keifer nearly missed both shots.

But persistence paid off and serendipity kissed the Mooresville, Indiana resident, enabling him to get stunning photographs of two landmark waterfalls. His pictures of the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park and Harrison Wright Falls in Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania, appear on two new U.S. Postal Service stamps.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus