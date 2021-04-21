On a damp and gray Saturday afternoon, the Laramie High School (LHS) choir room was bustling with movement and color. Michael Hancey, the theatre director at LHS, sat at a table in front of rows and racks of Renaissance era costumes. Before him was a parade of students dressed like Puritans, plague doctors, and breakfast food. It was a small but delightful glimpse into the world of the musical comedy "Something Rotten."
Set in the 1590s, the show follows the plights and perils of the Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are contemporaries of William Shakespeare (referred to as “The Bard”). These brothers write a play about the Black Plague, which is a huge failure. Desperate to write a hit play and always in the shadow of The Bard, the brothers encounter a soothsayer who tells them that the future of theatre will involve singing, dancing, and acting. Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s first musical. Hilarious antics, large song and dance numbers, and wacky characters ensue.
The LHS Theatre Guild is poised to bring this renowned musical comedy to life this week.
“I am excited to perform. I can’t believe it’s here already!” said one student dressed in a fried egg costume. If the costume parade were any predictor of the entertainment levels of the show, then the community should be in for a real treat.
SEE THE SHOW
Performances will be at the LHS Theater at 7 p.m. April 22-24. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lhstg7838.booktix.com. They are $8 for the public and $6 for students.