Kappa Kappa Gamma 5 - updated

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house is pictured on March 30, 2023. Members of the sorority filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Casper challenging the admission of a transgender woman as a member. The judge dismissed the case Aug. 25, but left open an option for the plaintiffs to refile.

 Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE — One of the plaintiffs in a recently dismissed lawsuit challenging the admission of a transgender student into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming said she plans to continue the fight.

Six sorority sisters sued KKG in March after the sorority’s first transgender woman, Artemis Langford, was admitted into the Wyoming chapter. U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson dismissed the lawsuit on Aug. 25, ruling the court would not impede on the organization’s freedom of expressive association.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.

comments powered by Disqus