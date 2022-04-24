Sometimes the best way to build something great is to take an idea and put it into action.
This is how the University of Wyoming Ethics Club went from merely talking about helping others to donating more than $80,000 to area nonprofits this year alone.
In 2018, members of the club started working with partners at the university and within the greater community to raise money to donate to a good cause. Through that effort, the SparkTank fundraiser was born.
Ethics Club students select a group of about 20 local nonprofits to participate in a competition for the money. The nonprofits go through multiple rounds of pitching the importance and impact of their programs.
All the while, business students at the university work with donors to raise as much money as they can. At the end of the competition, the club decides how to divide the money among the finalists.
The first year, the event raised about $10,000. It quadrupled in 2020, and has continued to increase since.
This year, more than 180 people donated to the cause. The top donors include the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, the Scarlett Family Foundation and OtterBox.
The donations have a profound impact on the work local nonprofits can achieve, said UW student and Ethics Club President Tucker Norman. Last year, Laramie Foster Closet won the competition.
“Donating money to them really showed that we make an impact in the community,” Norman said. “I desire to be in this (club) that actually does a lot for the community and helps in a very meaningful way.”
Cathedral Home for Children, SAFE Project, Healthy Kids Rx and My Front Door are the finalists contending for this year’s fundraising.
“The things we are providing are very basic needs that people deserve to have just because they’re alive,” said Rachel LeBeau, development director at Cathedral Home for Children.
The UW students involved in SparkTank spent time visiting the nonprofits and learning more about the work they do. Throughout the project, they are working to build connections between students and community.
“They’ve been very consistent in communicating with us and always offering help and support through the process,” said Nicole Bleak, spokesperson for Healthy Kids Rx. “It’s always fun to work with university students who are young and really have the energy to do a good job with things.”
Typically, young people don’t have the time or financial ability to do philanthropy work, Bleak said. The SparkTank has opened doors for a new demographic of people to the possibilities of doing community work.
For Norman, the reason behind working for SparkTank is simple. It comes from a passion for helping others that is shared by members of the Ethics Club.
“People are the answer when it comes to making these projects come together,” Norman said. “It’s not about how much you can do on your own, it’s what you can make come together with others as a group.”
On Thursday, the nonprofits will give their final presentations for the competition and leave the club to deliberate on choosing winners and how much to award them.