A new pilot program called “Speak no evil” addressing race/racism, privilege and the current social atmosphere launches today under the grassroot leadership of Dr. Fredrick Douglass Dixon, director of the University of Wyoming Black Studies Center. He and Ben Herdt, manager of academic advising in the UW Advising, Career and Exploratory Studies department (ACES) will facilitate a “courageous and salient” conversation among the dominate demographic on campus: white men.
“White men have a different experience in America than anyone else, particularly if we’re taking about people of color,” Dixon said.
He added the spirit of the program is to provide a safe space where participants can address the biases and learned behaviors gained through different lived experiences, including those of white males. In essence, “Speak no evil” seeks to create a challenging environment where individuals can grow as individuals and move together toward progress.
PRODUCTIVE AND PROGRESSIVE
Although Dixon and Herdt hope to gauge the learning outcomes through the four-part course and eventually replicate or continue it in a more permanent capacity, Dixon anticipates the program becoming marginalized by the larger campus community.
“We’re going to deal with racism in a way that administrators refuse to,” he said. He added when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, they aren’t prepared to make sustainable change and are seemingly disinterested beyond optics.
When asked if it was possible that those in a position to make sustainable change aren’t disinterested so much as intimidated or overwhelmed by the largeness of a centuries-old effort for racial reparation and inclusion, Dixon replied without hesitation, absolutely not.
According to him, even now as he chairs among 30 other campus committee members committed to diversity equity and inclusion, there is no real effort outside of optics to directly address diversity on campus. He briefly described his first day on the committee, stating many believed the solution was to provide a research paper for Seidel on how to deal with diversity, equity and inclusion.
“A paper cannot lead forward thinking, nor can it concretize change,” Dixon said.
Because of this perceived reality, Dixon believes the program will be better received outside of the campus environment.
“I say this with the removal of arrogance, ego and vanity … [with] my social capital and field [in] African American studies and history, colleagues and cohorts will likely want to make the pilot program apart of their own curriculum on different campuses,” Dixon said.
In fact, this is a goal for both Dixon and Herdt who expressed their hope that this and other similar programs will not only become a sustained course on campus but lead to more black and brown campus community members.
Dixon’s approach to ensure this becomes a reality is to discuss the mainstream narrative — and the faults therein — by way of paradigm. For example, the first “Speak no evil” meeting will center on patriotism and how it differs among various demographics.
He exemplified two major recent “acts of patriotism” and how easily partitioned they are from one another: the summer of 2020 unrest proceeding the murder of George Floyd — which included rioting, looting and civil protest — and the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow the government on Capitol Hill.
“We’ll have those conversations,” Dixon said.
It should be noted that President Ed Seidel registered for the “Speak no evil” program yesterday at approximately 11 a.m. An attempt to speak with him before the start of the program was made, but Seidel was out of the office and did not respond to email questions by press time.
Additionally, both Dixon and Herdt disclosed they have received a great response from the university community and the general public considering they forwarded invitations to nearly the entire campus.
WHY ADVISORS
When asked why he thought ACES was an appropriate partner in this challenge, Herdt responded ACES is responsible for not only advising students but continuing the education of professional advisors. He added advisors works in the middle of a student’s career trajectory and life goals and having racial awareness is critical in that development.
“(In the middle) is where I think change can really be enacted,” Herdt said.
Herdt openly discussed his role as a white male co-facilitating the program with Dixon. He remained adamant the he is there to support Dixon’s activism as a well as serve as an example for other white males who may find themselves unsure and uncomfortable.
“I’m a white man, so I can’t stand up and preach about race,” Herdt said. But he wants to show others it’s okay to be vulnerable and uncomfortable during a salient conversation that challenges the mainstream narrative.
In fact, being uncomfortable and showing others this was a good sign of progression is where this program stemmed from.
During a webinar teaching professional advisors how to advise Black students, Herdt asked Dixon a question about allyship in front of 50-60 people. He said in that moment, not only was he uncomfortable because he asked a hard question in front of a crowd of people, but he was corrected in his original idea of what allyship meant toward black and brown students.
Dixon discussed what it meant to be a true ally and the risks imposed by veneered allyship that can perpetuate systems of power. Herdt said it created a space for several viewers, including him, to learn and move forward in a reparative way.
“A blind spot may have been illuminated,” he said, and this is his hope for the “Speak no evil” program.
“My role is facilitating in that light and saying ‘this is a god thing, we should do this .. together,” he said.
ABOUT THE PILOT
“Speak no evil” will meet at 11 a.m.- noon every Saturday in April to engage in rich and open conversations regarding sensitive subject matter that extend the mainstream dominant discourse on the impact to force and privilege.
Participants who complete this focus group will receive a certificate of completion highlighting social justice activism development from the UW Black Studies Center.
When asked if offering a certificate of completion was, in itself, a form of tokenism or superficial progression, Dixon and Herdt said no.
Unlike the town hall meeting that followed the racist attack on Feb. 15, the pilot program delivers a series of dates dedicated to the conversation. Additionally, it has a specific time, platform, facilitators and mission statement. In essence, “Speak no evil” is tangible in a way the town hall meeting wasn’t.
“If you don’t document it, it didn’t happen, and if didn’t happen it doesn’t exist,” Dixon said, “This program exists and we’re going to document it.”
The registration for the program was by invitation only and capped at 30 participants. Every virtual seat is currently occupied and individuals in addition to Seidel include UW Chief of Police Mike Samp; Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, Mayor Paul Weaver and Councilman Pat Gabriel.