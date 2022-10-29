About a third of the Wyoming Legislature’s Senators began their statehouse service as representatives. After nearly a decade in the House, including his recent stint as speaker, Rep. Eric Barlow (R-Gillette) is hoping to make that transition in the 2022 general election.

Unlike the primary election, Barlow has a competitor on the November ballot — Patricia Junek is running as an independent and said she wants Wyoming to better live up to its “truly conservative” reputation.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus