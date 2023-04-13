Students all sat in neat rows with wide-eyes as U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., arrived at Velma Linford Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Barrasso started with a short introduction about who he is and what he does for Wyoming and the United States before receiving questions from the fourth- and fifth-grade students.
Immediately, hands from nearly every student — about 30-35 in attendance — shot up in the air. The first student began by asking, “How do you come up with ideas for the laws?”
“Well, we go and ask people ‘what do you think we ought to do differently?’ ‘What should we do more of? What should we do less of?’,” Barrasso said. “Now, the basis, of course, is the Constitution of the United States. So, if you come up with a law, it has to be consistent with the Constitution, but I always travel around Wyoming because I think that the best ideas that will work for the country come from right here in Wyoming.”
With each question answered by Barrasso more of the students’ hands would raise. Another student asked, “How many laws have you made?”
Barrasso has been involved in the helping to make of many laws and bills, from pandemic responses after COVID-19 shook the nation to America’s Conservation Enhancement Act. He is most known recently for his work in water protection and management.
“Water is really important in the Rocky Mountain west. The Water Resource Development Act, we do it every two years,” Barrasso said. “I’ve been the chairman of the committee that oversees that in the Senate. We do different things having to do with dams and reservoirs, and other areas of water in Wyoming.”
Another student asked, “How often do you travel to Washington?”
Barrasso tries to spend as many days as he can in Wyoming, dedicating Monday-Thursday in Washington. He also comes back to his home state every weekend to be at home with his family. When he has the time, much like this week, Barrasso will visit schools and inspire the next generation.
“For students and young adults who are looking to get into politics, the best advice I could possibly give is to learn about more than just politics,” Barrasso said. “I started in orthopedic surgery and it gave me experience with real people, so it’s so good to learn about more than just politics.”
Barrasso added being a surgeon gave him invaluable experience while having to communicate with patients, sometimes in difficult situations. He said it helped him to apply that to being a senator and his ability to converse with people even at their worst to help them feel better and be a better person.
Barrasso also talked about his belief in a bright future for Wyoming, not only because of how the people in the state live but the belief that the people of Wyoming have and live by every day. He expressed the future of the U.S. by explaining the strength that the country has to overcome anything.
As students began to become more quiet with less questions, and then ending the question-and-answer session. Barrasso asked for David Hardesty, principal of Linford Elementary, to come to front as Barrasso had a gift for the school.
Barrasso unveiled a U.S. flag, certified from the Capitol Flag Program to honor the hard work the teachers, staff and students have done.
The Capitol Flag Program is a program that began in 1937 when a member of Congress requested a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol. Since then the program has grown to include commemoration of national holidays, special events and to honor the work of groups such as schools and civic organizations.
Barrasso finished with a thank you to the students for asking questions and listening. Students then filed out of the school library and shuffled back to their classrooms.