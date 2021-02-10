City Council announced a special meeting that will take place at 6 p.m., today, Wednesday, Feb. 10.
During this special meeting, City Council will discuss two items:
1) Original Ordinance No. 2021: amending various sections of Title 15.14.040 of Laramie Municipal code regarding citywide parking standards. This will be the second reading.
2) Original Ordinance No. 2023: amending various sections of Title 15.08 and 15.14 of Laramie Municipal Code regarding downtown commercial zoning district regulations. This will be the introduction and first reading.
In-person attendance for city council sessions is not available at this time. Those wishing to participate can access the city council meeting over live feed or via Zoom. To be placed on the list of public comment speakers, email the city clerk at clerk@cityoflaramie.org. Public comment is limited to three minutes per person.
Zoom Meeting
Phone: 1-669-900-9128
Meeting ID: 843 0139 2774
Passcode: 027899
YouTube – Live Feed
www.youtube.com/cityoflaramie/live
Cable Feed
Cable Channel 191
Email your public comments or questions to council@cityoflaramie.org