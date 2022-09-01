CHEYENNE — Two special prosecutors are likely to replace the Laramie County district attorney in a local child murder case.
During a Monday afternoon hearing, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe indicated that attorneys Michael Blonigen and Pat Crank will be allowed to serve as special prosecutors in the case of Wyatt Dean Lamb.
Laramie County DA Leigh Anne Manlove is not running for a second term and will leave office in January, before Lamb’s February trial. She has said other attorneys in her office are unable to take on the case.
Lamb, a Cheyenne man, is accused of physically abusing and killing his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son before putting the boy’s body in a dumpster in February 2021.
Manlove filed a motion July 18 to appoint Blonigen and Crank to prosecute the case.
The DA reiterated concerns at Monday’s hearing that she’s raised previously, including that the matter is “a massive evidentiary case” that needs, “for lack of a better phrase, a succession plan in place.”
Manlove said Monday that her office doesn’t “have enough attorneys,” and, in reaching out to other prosecutors in the state, no one agreed to take on the case.
“So, I then started just going through a list of either retired or former prosecutors, and, unfortunately for Mr. Blonigen and Mr. Crank, they were on that list. But, fortunately for everyone involved, they agreed,” she told the court.
Manlove said she then worked with the state’s Department of Administration and Information to create contracts for both attorneys, which “were approved through a lengthy process that included the attorney general,” she said. Sharpe said he likely wouldn’t need to sign an order for the two men to serve as special prosecutors in the case, and that each filing an entry of appearance “would suffice.”
Blonigen, who participated by video call, said Wyoming statute supported Manlove’s ability to “appoint such assistance as she finds necessary, as long as the state ... supports that and is able to budget that.” Blonigen said he’d served in the same role in Park County in the past.
State Public Defender Diane Lozano did not object to the appointments.
Blonigen filed an entry of appearance as a special prosecutor on Aug. 1. As of Monday afternoon, Crank had not yet filed an entry of appearance in the case, but was directed to do so by Sharpe.
Blonigen retired as the Natrona County DA in 2018, later returning to the office to serve as an assistant DA. Crank is a Cheyenne attorney who served as Wyoming’s attorney general from 2002 to 2007.
Two-year-old Athian Rivera was reported missing by his mother, Kassandra Orona, at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2021. His body was discovered around 3 p.m. in a dumpster just outside an entrance to Orona’s apartment, located in the 400 block of Desmet Drive.
Lamb was ultimately charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all counts last August.
Also on Monday, Lozano verbalized an agreement reached by the parties in a potential gag order in the case.
Lozano had been seeking to prevent DA Manlove from speaking publicly about Lamb’s case after an interview Manlove gave to this newspaper in May. The state public defender objected to comments made by Manlove implying that there had been discussions about a plea agreement in the case, and that Manlove wouldn’t accept such a deal.
As part of the agreement, Manlove “has agreed not to make any comments about this case to the newspaper,” Lozano said in court Monday. This has been under discussion “for some time,” the head public defender said. Lozano added that Blonigen had spoken with Manlove “and we’re all in agreement in that regard.”
Lozano also said there is an agreement with Bruce Moats, an attorney representing the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in the case, and WTE Managing Editor Brian Martin, that the newspaper would agree not to repeat the exact statements made by Manlove in future coverage of the case.
Sharpe directed Lozano to draft an order based on the agreement.