Sporting goods manufacturer Wright & McGill, producer of Eagle Claw fishing tackle, announced Tuesday morning it plans to bring a new manufacturing plant to Cheyenne.
The announcement was made during a news conference led by Gov. Mark Gordon at the state Capitol. It follows a process that began in March 2020, when local economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS began working with the company. Wright & McGill eventually bought 60 acres of land in the Cheyenne Business Parkway.
Gordon, who grew up in rural Johnson County, described going into town with his father and looking at fishing tackle as one of his favorite childhood pastimes.
“Growing up fishing here in Wyoming, some of my first fishing tackle was Eagle Claw,” Gordon said. “Having them locate in Wyoming is like a boyhood dream coming true. This is yet another example of an outdoor recreation business recognizing Wyoming as welcoming to businesses in this sector.”
The company has long ties to Wyoming, with the founder having fished many times on the North Platte River, according to a LEADS news release. The company held annual sales meetings at the A Bar A ranch near Encampment. The company’s current owner, Lee McGill, grew up fishing and working those events in Wyoming.
When the time came for the company to expand, Lee McGill turned to his son and vice chairman of the company’s board of directors, Drew McGill, to find a location that was advantageous for the company.
After five years of research and site visits, Wright & McGill ultimately chose Cheyenne for its proximity to the current manufacturing facility in Denver. They also see great opportunities to be involved in and contribute to the community, according to the release.
“As a family-owned business, we appreciate the independent, friendly, family-oriented culture we’ve experienced in Cheyenne, for both ourselves, and for future generations of our family and our employees,” Drew McGill said. “Cheyenne LEADS has supported us by welcoming our key employees and giving them informational tours, which helped them feel comfortable with the move, all while helping us find the perfect location for our new facility.”
Wright & McGill opened in Denver in 1925, and has operated out of its current facility since 1972.
“The environment that we currently reside in doesn’t bode well for family business anymore, it doesn’t seem, so we’re happy that Wyoming would (give) us a second home,” Drew McGill said.
The company expects to begin construction on the plant in spring 2023.
Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, said the company was a perfect fit for the Cowboy State.
“Outdoor recreation is a key industry in the state of Wyoming, and Eagle Claw is a shining star in that industry. They are the largest hook manufacturer in the world,” Hale said. “We’re just so excited because they have family values, Wyoming has family values – we love the outdoors, they love the outdoors.”
Hale said the planned Eagle Claw plant would be “the most advanced manufacturing facility in the world for their product.”
Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm called Wright & McGill’s move “another exciting economic development success story” for the area.
“Their model and outdoor sporting goods and the fishing world really fits well with the lifestyle of Wyoming, and it’s just an exciting prospect that’s made possible by private interests like LEADS and businesses from across our community and government entities working together to really diversify and expand the economy of Laramie County,” Malm said.
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said he was excited about the further diversification of the state’s economy with quality manufacturing jobs, and that a local organization like LEADS could be the conduit. And as an avid bass fisherman, he’s also happy to contribute to Eagle Claw’s business.
“I love the fact that my hooks will now be made in Wyoming and hiring Cheyenne people,” Collins said.