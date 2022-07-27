UW students

Mason Lee, a project coordinator at the Biodiversity Institute, holds a frog while Inna Willis snaps a picture.

 Andromeda Erikson/WyoFile

With mosquitoes swarming around her, Inna Willis inspects the unknown creature trapped in her net with a mix of disgust and fascination. After learning it’s an aquatic beetle larva, Willis discards the unintended catch and moves on, trudging through the muddy water in her borrowed wading boots.

Willis, a graphic design intern at the University of Wyoming’s Biodiversity Institute, is participating in a survey for the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project on this hot July day with Mason Lee, a project coordinator at the institute.

