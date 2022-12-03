The third annual train lighting at Depot Park helped to launch the Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade & Train Lighting on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The train was lit after a countdown by the crowd. The holiday event is presented by Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
Laramie area Girl Scouts sang their way through the parade route during the Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade & Train Lighting on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Anyone watching Laramie’s annual Christmas parade from indoors probably wouldn’t have noticed the cold, thanks to the bright lights, hot chocolate and holiday dance moves that kept the crowd smiling throughout their time standing in the 9-degree weather.
Dozens of blinking, sparkling and bedazzled floats made their way down 1st, 2nd and Sheridan streets Friday night to the delight of hoards of children, parents and young adults alike.
The Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade & Train Lighting was part of a 16-year tradition to light up the night as a way to spread holiday greetings and kick off the month of December. For the attendees, it was a show of how the community can gather to make something beautiful, even during a time of year when warmth is not expected.
“It’s really fun,” said 10-year-old Amelia Lindmier, a seasoned parade-goer. “You expect it to be dark, then people put their lights up.”
Lindmier said she loves the holiday season, especially when it means having feasts and spending time with family.
Her sister Penny, 8, agreed that the lights were one of the best parts of the parade, and she would know — Penny’s been to the Christmas parade each year since she was born.
Many of the floats included extra delights, such as free candy and inflatables. A handful featured carolers and musicians who played traditional holiday songs out into the night, and one even played a recording of a Christmas carol that was barked, rather than sang, by dogs.
The main attraction for many kids, of course, was Santa Claus, who spoke with a lucky few parade-goers during a train lighting at Depot Park that took place beforehand.
For the first time, the crowd had the chance to warm up inside the Laramie Railroad Depot, where a dance performance and holiday expo, complete with hot chocolate, had taken place earlier.
This was a welcome change of pace for Tera Joyce, who enjoyed the opportunity to be social during the parade thanks to the warm location.
Her entourage of Sadie, Savannah and Emma Joyce said they looked forward to seeing the lights, Santa Claus and hoped to see Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.
The group used to live outside of town, and this year moved into Laramie. While in the past it had been difficult to get to the parade on time, this year the group gathered 'round, ready for the action with time to spare.
“It's so pretty when you see all the lights and everybody dressed up,” six-year-old Emma Frome said.
Ian Friderich, who was watching the parade with his 4-year-old son, Ryne, said he comes to the parade every year. He said Ryne likes everything about the parades.
“Why wouldn’t you come? It’s community,” Friderich said. Wrapped in a blanket, he said the cold isn’t a barrier to attending.
“You wouldn’t live in Laramie if you didn’t like the cold,” he said.
Boomerang freelance writer Carol Ryczek contributed to this story.