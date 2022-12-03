Anyone watching Laramie’s annual Christmas parade from indoors probably wouldn’t have noticed the cold, thanks to the bright lights, hot chocolate and holiday dance moves that kept the crowd smiling throughout their time standing in the 9-degree weather.

Dozens of blinking, sparkling and bedazzled floats made their way down 1st, 2nd and Sheridan streets Friday night to the delight of hoards of children, parents and young adults alike.

Boomerang freelance writer Carol Ryczek contributed to this story.

