...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Carbon county and
Albany county west of the Laramie range.
WHEN...through 1PM today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely
Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Stage I fire restrictions went into effect for the entirety of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin Grassland on Thursday.
Stage I fire restrictions went into effect Thursday in all areas of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and the Thunder Basin National Grassland, according to a press release for the U.S. Forest Service.
Stage I fire restrictions in the Laramie Peak area of the forest have been in effect since late July. The expanded action comes as the Albany County area is drier than normal and has had neared record-breaking heat levels this week.
On Wednesday, the high was 88 degrees, matching the 1959 record for the hottest temperature recorded in Laramie on Sept. 7, National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Natoli said. On Tuesday, the high was 89, just one degree below the 1978 record high of 90.
The National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning for Thursday, indicating that low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds could increase fire danger.
“Any fires that start (Thursday) will spread very rapidly with gusty winds around,” Natoli said.
He cautioned that people should be very careful with anything that could create a spark because of the potential for spreading.
Forest Service fire restrictions include limited use of campfires, stove fires or grills, as well as limits on smoking and the use of chainsaws, welding equipment and explosives.
The press release outlines the following areas where a campfire is permitted:
In constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed USDA Forest Service recreation sites.
Portable stoves or lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a 1/4 spark arrester-type screen are permitted.
“Going into restrictions is not taken lightly by the Forest Service,” the press release says. “Restrictions are necessary due to dry fuel conditions, persistent fire weather patterns, and the danger of human-caused wildfires.”
Failure to follow fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for six months or both. For organizations that violate the restrictions, the fine could reach $10,000. Anyone who starts a wildfire also could be held responsible for the cost of the fire, according to the press release.