Pole Mountain

Stage I fire restrictions went into effect for the entirety of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin Grassland on Thursday.

 Boomerang File

Stage I fire restrictions went into effect Thursday in all areas of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and the Thunder Basin National Grassland, according to a press release for the U.S. Forest Service.

Stage I fire restrictions in the Laramie Peak area of the forest have been in effect since late July. The expanded action comes as the Albany County area is drier than normal and has had neared record-breaking heat levels this week.

