Albany County sheriff candidates on both sides of the political aisle won by large margins in Tuesday’s primary election.
Current Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, who won the Democratic nomination, will face Republican Joel Senior in the general election Nov. 8.
Appelhans won the Democratic primary with 937 votes, well ahead of Curtis Lee Moore with 157 votes and Zeb Gladney with 75.
“We’re pleased with the result,” Appelhans said, adding he wants “to continue) helping people out in mental health crisis and getting a lot of different people from different areas to not only be involved in the Sheriff’s Office, but increasing those services we provide to everybody in the county.”
Appelhans referred to his past experience in the office as an important platform for his ongoing campaign.
“I think we did a good job during the campaign making sure that people got the message that we sent out and seeing the good work that I’ve done and cleaning things up with ACSO to get us moving in the right direction, and providing that transparent, professional law enforcement service,” he said Tuesday evening.
Senior won the Republican ballot with 4,696 votes — more than double the 2,149 votes that went to his opponent, Rafael Q. Delgadillo.
“I am honored to have received all of the votes that I did and we are going to continue working hard up to the general (election),” Senior said. “All the calls and texts of support yesterday and today were overwhelming and much appreciated.”
Senior added that campaigning for the primary was a learning experience, and that he feels voters appreciate his sincerity.
Democrats were curious to learn whether or not Appelhans would move through to the general election for a chance to retain the office he was appointed to i 2020n. He replaced former Sheriff David O’Malley, who resigned amid controversy.
The decision made Appelhans the first Black sheriff in Wyoming, with local and national media questioning whether his appointment signaled a period of reform in local law enforcement.
While their opinions varied on certain law enforcement practices and accountability mechanisms, each of the candidates ran their campaigns on promises to improve operations at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office after a history of mismanagement and local unrest at the department.
Before results came in, Delgadillo said he was happy with his ability to share his message clearly on his website and during candidate events.
“I’m very confident that the electorate here will send a strong message that they want to vote to restore the authority and legitimacy of an elected sheriff,” he said. “I think that a sheriff with that kind of support can accomplish more things and I’m looking forward to being that person.”
A primary goal for Moore was to give local votes more choices, which he said he was glad to be part of.
“I think you should always have choices,” he said. “That’s why I did it and we shall see what happens.”