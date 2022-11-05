CASPER — The Bureau of Land Management has paused its decision on the acquisition of more than 35,000 acres of land near Casper following a challenge from the state, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced on Wednesday.

Federal officials announced in early June that the Conservation Fund, a national environmental group, had bought the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch and then transferred the land to the Bureau of Land Management. The purchase was part of the Biden Administration’s America the Beautiful Initiative, which aims to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

