CHEYENNE — The State Board of Education is taking the next steps toward reducing the load of state standards for K-12 educators.

Members of the board discussed the audit plan for state standards Wednesday morning, which will take place from now through February. Revisions will focus on math, science, computer science, physical education, health, the arts and English Language Arts. Social studies, career technical education and world languages will resume next summer.

