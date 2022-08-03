State government or a court may need to weigh in on whether a member of the military deployed far from home can count that time toward Wyoming residency when seeking elected office.
One GOP gubernatorial candidate believes so and is challenging the status of a political rival contender. During a debate among the Republican candidates in the primary livestreamed by WyomingPBS from Riverton on Thursday, veterinarian and perennial candidate Rex Rammell challenged Brent Bien over Bien's residency status.
Rammell wants Bien, a veteran of the Marine Corps, to drop out, which would leave the race with just Rammel and Gov. Mark Gordon. Rammell claims Bien’s residency questionable because of his military service outside Wyoming.
In a phone interview Friday, Bien countered Rammell's claim. He pointed out Article 6, Section 7 of the Wyoming Constitution says that when a state resident is deployed by the military outside the state, the person doesn’t lose residency.
“I do not lose my residency just because” of being in a branch of the U.S. military, he said.
Bien said he's always listed his home as in Wyoming for tax, vehicle registration and voting purposes. He had been deployed to Guam for his last two years as a Marine and retired in October 2019. Since, he has physically lived in the state.
He pointed to his informal, verbal pre-clearance from a staffer in the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. “The day I filed, I verified with her that there are no issues,” Bien said. “I wanted to make 100% sure that there were going to be no issues with this going forward, so I got the go-ahead.”
Bien said he would welcome additional guidance from the state, if necessary, because it could have wider import beyond just this current political race. “However they rule, and it could be one of those things that paves the way for someone else. We’re probably going to see more (veterans) run for office” as they want to get involved in this aspect of public life, the candidate predicted.
Legalities
In Rammell’s own conversation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, he discussed escalating legal steps he could take.
“I am in the process of filing a complaint. It probably will be filed today,” the office-seeker said Friday afternoon. As of that morning, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, no one had made any formal allegations against a would-be governor related to the 2022 election. At 5 p.m. local time Friday, the Secretary of State’s Office spokesperson said the office had received an election complaint regarding Bien.
“He’s on public record as saying he moved here three years ago,” Rammell said of Bien. “He’s not denying that he’s not been here five years. He’s just claiming that he has a military exemption.”
Rammell cited a different section of the state Constitution than what Bien mentioned. Article 4, Section 2 “is really clear,” in Rammell’s view. “You’ve got to reside in the state for 5 years – within the state.”
“I think a person can use a military exemption and still be a resident” of Wyoming, just as Bien says, Rammell maintained. However, “I do not think that a military exemption can be used for eligibility for the governor. That’s what’s got to be decided.”
Process
The Secretary of State’s and/or the Attorney General’s offices might need to weigh in, some said.
Now that the Secretary of State’s Office has received a complaint, it will have to decide whether, on its face, the document appears to make a valid claim, according to the agency’s spokesperson, Monique Meese. She added that if it passes that threshold, the office could refer the matter to the AG’s office to investigate.
The AG’s office did not comment right away on any process it would follow.
What the Secretary of State’s Office collects when people file to run for state office are their residential addresses covering a certain period of time, Meese said. “We don’t provide any sort of rulings about qualifications” unless a complaint is submitted, she noted in a phone interview.
Regarding Bien’s perception he got the go-ahead from a staffer in her office, Meese wrote in a later email to the WTE that “we are a repository for filings. We don’t have the authority to turn away a filing for elected office.
“It’s entirely possible that he had a conversation with someone where his residency was discussed, but we do not have the statutory authority to determine someone’s qualifications for a position.”
Rammell said he could seek judicial intervention, perhaps on an expedited basis, since the primary is Aug. 16, should he not get an executive-branch agency ruling soon.
Rammell also explained his political-strategic reasoning: He thinks he could win the race and deny Gordon another term as governor if Bien isn’t also running. Otherwise, Rammell suggested, Bien could siphon away from Rammell the votes Gordon doesn’t get:
“My chances of winning the race go up if Brent Bien is out of the race, because he is splitting votes with me. If he is out of the race, I have a real chance of becoming governor.” If Bien remains in the race, Rammell conceded, “it will be difficult” for him to win.