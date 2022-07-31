Election 2022 bug

State government or a court may need to weigh in on whether a member of the military deployed far from home can count that time toward Wyoming residency when seeking elected office.

One GOP gubernatorial candidate believes so and is challenging the status of a political rival contender. During a debate among the Republican candidates in the primary livestreamed by WyomingPBS from Riverton on Thursday, veterinarian and perennial candidate Rex Rammell challenged Brent Bien over Bien's residency status.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus