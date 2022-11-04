LaPrele Dam

The LaPrele Dam near Douglas, built in 1909, is considered at risk of catastrophic failure. Money to replace the dam would be provided under a request from the Wyoming Water Development Office to the Legislature.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile.com

DOUGLAS — State officials said they are actively looking for a place to build a new LaPrele Dam downstream from the current unsound one.

Exploration is underway on the future location, Wyoming Water Development Project Engineer Chace Tavelli said last week.

