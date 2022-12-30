CASPER — The Wyoming State Board of Education led its first audit of subject standards this month, paving the way for the wholesale reconsideration of educational benchmarks in the state as it seeks to build on its Profile of a Graduate initiative.

The State Board of Education convened a group of curriculum directors and educators from across Wyoming in Casper in the middle of December to examine the state’s math and science standards and look for ways to streamline the requirements for school districts, educators and students.

