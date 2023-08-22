BUFFALO — “A double-edged sword.”
That's how Jacob McCarthy, the Wyoming state forester for Johnson, Sheridan and Campbell counties, described the impact of the summer deluge of rain on forests in the Bighorn Mountains.
While the rain has helped break a record multi-year drought and made the woods green again, the wet weather has kept loggers and other managers out of the forest. The lack of management could have longer-term impacts if loggers aren't able to take enough fuels out of the woods this summer to prevent wildfires in the future.
"This moisture is a welcome reprieve from drought conditions," McCarthy said, speaking from the Wyoming State Forestry District 5 offices in Buffalo. "On the flip side, wet soils do not lend themselves to keeping heavy equipment from tearing up the ground."
Joe Landsiedel, a Buffalo-based logger, said in July that in his three decades of working up in the Bighorn Mountains, he had never seen such a wet spring and early summer. In the month of June, it rained 5.85 inches, an all-time June record for Buffalo, according to the Riverton office of the National Weather Service.
"I've never seen anything like this, where it's just consistent day in and day out rain," he said, speaking from Story, as yet more rain fell. "This year is going to be darn short. Normally, we can start logging in May and June, but we are almost in July now, and we've hardly turned a wheel."
Conditions were such that Landsiedel and his outfit, JL and Sons Logging, weren't able to bring their heavy equipment into the areas of the forest where they have timber sales, or if they were able to get it in, the ground was too soft to bring out logs without destroying the ground.
Kelly Norris, the Wyoming state forester, testified before Congress in Washington, D.C., in June that more intensive forestry practices are needed to reduce the risk of wildfires. She said that logging or controlled burns are needed to reduce fuel load and protect local communities from wildfires.
Moisture is key to overall forest health, McCarthy said, especially the soaking, steady rains that have hit the Bighorn Mountains over the past month. While he had some concern about the challenges facing loggers, he said that for now the moisture was worth the downsides.
He said that while grasses become moist and green quickly when rains hit, trees need a longer amount of time to soak up the water.
Trees take in water through a pressure difference between the roots, where water is absorbed from the ground, and the leaves, which evaporate away what's left. When a tree becomes dry, the process of transpiration stops, and the tree slowly loses water.
"It takes a lot of time to allow the transpiration rate to make the roots absorb water," he said. "That water moves through the tree like a straw, and what is not used evaporates back into the atmosphere."
Another advantage of all the moisture in the forest is trees that are more resistant to disease and insects. In particular, McCarthy pointed to the western spruce budworm. McCarthy said the budworm, which ends its life cycle as a moth, had ravaged new growth on Douglas fir and western spruce trees, with some trees heading toward mortality.
But McCarthy hoped that the wet weather and wind would kill off most of the caterpillars before they were able to do too much damage.
"It's so beneficial to the landscape to get this kind of moisture," McCarthy said.
As for Landsiedel, he said in July that he's going to keep waiting and prepare to work long days when the weather finally does clear.
"Normally, you can log through this and you can pile up the wood," he said. "This year is the worst I've ever seen."
