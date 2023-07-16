Computing

University of Wyoming senior research scientist Ramesh Sivanpillai, center, works with students Nicholas Case and Sarah Weidler to review spectral reflection data taken of grass and trees as collected by a handheld spectrometer. Use of computing and new data science technologies to solve real-world problems across all disciplines is at the heart of UW’s new School of Computing.

 University of Wyoming/courtesy

WyoFile.com

The state known for its traditions of coal and cattle will be advancing a new tech sector this fall: computing. The University of Wyoming’s School of Computing will be opening as a centerpiece of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, an initiative intended to build workforce resilience and boost the state’s economy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus