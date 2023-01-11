Beitel Elementary School-teachers

Beitel Elementary School third grade teachers Tami Whitton, left, and Crystal Graf work out instructions for students in August 2021 as they prepare for the return to in-person instruction in Albany County School District 1.

 Boomerang file photo

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board announced Monday the creation of a Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force.

The task force is designed as a follow-up to the establishment of the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program last fall, and state agencies are looking for task force members. The mission of the group will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers, as well as district-level and school-level staff, to increase efforts to positively impact the education workforce.

