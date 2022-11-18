CASPER — Oil and gas lease sale revenue from Wyoming state lands in 2022 far exceeded last year’s disappointing results, the Office of State Lands and Investments announced Wednesday.

The three state lease sales held this year generated a total of nearly $9.8 million. More than half came from November’s auction, which took place during the first two weeks of the month and grossed just under $5.6 million — more than this year’s first two sales combined.

