The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has resumed its annual, seasonal aquatic invasive species inspections while also continuing to emphasize the threat to Wyoming waters posed by aquarium moss balls.
AIS check stations opened April 10 at ports of entry, border locations and boat ramps around the state, and all vehicles transporting watercraft must stop when passing one.
Josh Leonard, the department’s AIS coordinator, said Game and Fish is working hard to keep aquatic invasive species out of the state.
“Boaters who stop at check stations are a key partner in these efforts,” he said.
The main focus of boat inspections are zebra and quagga mussels. The tiny, freshwater mussels are native to Europe and Asia and are proving devastating to any lake in which they take hold. They were brought to North America in the 1980s and have spread from the Great Lakes region into many Western states.
The prolific mussels colonize in large clusters, ruining infrastructure such as filters and treatment systems in the process. They also ruin fisheries by altering the food web. They’re impossible to eradicate once they’ve gotten established, and they’re causing $1 billion in damage every year.
So far, they haven’t been found in any Wyoming waters, but they are in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and California.
“Zebra mussels are a serious threat to Wyoming’s waters, outdoor recreation, municipalities, agriculture, state infrastructure and tourism,” said Alan Osterland, chief of fisheries for Game and Fish.
Any watercraft transported into the state until Nov. 30 must undergo an inspection before launch. If the watercraft was used on water known or suspected to have invasive mussels, it must be inspected no matter the time of year and may require decontamination.
All boaters in Wyoming must have an AIS decal, which must be displayed on their watercraft. Non-motorized, inflatable watercraft shorter than 10 feet don’t need a decal, but they must be inspected when coming from outside Wyoming.
In Laramie, boats can be inspected at the Laramie Port of Entry, West Laramie Fly Store, Albany County Weed and Pest and several private locations. Inspections can also be conducted at Game and Fish regional offices by calling ahead.
After use, boaters are requested to drain their boats of all water, including the motor, bilge, live well and ballast areas. They should also clean mud, plants and debris from their boats and dry the boat before re-launching. In the summer, five days is sufficient drying time.
Meanwhile, a new vector for invasive species transmission emerged earlier this year in the form of aquarium moss balls, which are sold in pet stores and were discovered to transmit zebra mussels.
The moss balls of note are also called marimo balls and are a type of algae that grow into velvety, green balls. They’re popular for decorating fish tanks while also oxygenating the water.
Live mussels have been found on moss balls in pet stores in 31 states. In Wyoming, they’ve been found in pet stores in Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Casper, Gillette and Sheridan. Moss balls are now under a quarantine order from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, which bans their importation, sale and distribution. The contaminated products came from Ukraine through California.
Game and Fish recommends removing and destroying all moss balls because there’s no way to tell which could have mussels on them. The department announced Monday that residents can drop off moss balls at 10 locations around the state, including the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. Anyone who returns a moss ball through May 15 will be entered into a raffle for $1,200.
“Every moss ball returned helps prevent the potential spread of zebra mussels,” Leonard said. “Just because you don’t see a mussel doesn’t mean its tiny offspring are not there. That’s why disposing of all moss balls is vital, as well as the water they’ve been in.”
Water that contacted a moss ball should be boiled and then poured out somewhere where it won’t contact natural waters. It should not be poured down a drain.
Earlier this spring, Gov. Mark Gordon convened an emergency response team to address the latest threat. Their goal is to analyze and remove products that could carry zebra mussels, contain them if found, and educate the public. The team includes representatives from a variety of state agencies.
“This is an urgent and serious matter,” Gordon said.
Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/fishing-and-boating/aquatic-invasive-species-prevention or wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/AIS-moss-balls for more information.