Sinks Canyon State Park

This sandstone buttress in Sinks Canyon State Park was identified as an alternative site for a proposed via ferrata. Climbing advocate Sam Lightner Jr. pulls a rope at the base.

 Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile

Nesting falcons, development concerns and loud local opposition bedeviled a proposal to build a via ferrata in Sinks Canyon State Park. But it was an engineering cost that finally spelled its end, according to Wyoming State Parks.

State Parks recently announced it is pulling the plug on the effort to build a via ferrata — a series of cables and rungs strung up a cliff that offers users protection while climbing. After spending considerable time determining a site that most people found suitable, the agency had begun the final steps to build the project.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus