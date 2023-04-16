CASPER — Wyoming and three other states applied formally last week for more than $1 billion in federal funds for the creation of a regional clean hydrogen hub.

The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub partnership, which began a little more than a year ago, also includes Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, along with eight private companies. It’s projected to create more than 26,000 jobs — and considerable economic opportunity — if the U.S. Department of Energy signs off on the $1.25 billion proposal, according to a press release.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus