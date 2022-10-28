Governor Gordon-State of the State 2021

In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the 66th Wyoming Legislature inside the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Associated Press, file

CHEYENNE — A new report projects all of the state’s major revenue streams will exceed previous forecasts, with an extra $329 million in general fund and budget reserve account revenues expected this fiscal year.

The total estimate for the 2023-24 biennium increased by close to $738 million since January, according to the October Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report, released Wednesday. CREG co-Chairman Don Richards cited increased oil and natural gas prices, higher sales and use taxes and modest capital gains from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, or LSRA, better known as the “rainy-day fund.”

