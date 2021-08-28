...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Converse and Niobrara Counties, Southern Carbon and Albany
Counties.
WHEN...1 PM MDT Friday until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
IMPACTS...Poor air quality due to smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNINGS THIS AFTERNOON FOR FWZ 303...304...305...307
AND 308 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303, 304, AND 308...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 303...304 and 308.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
SUNDANCE — On the instruction of Governor Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office has filed a civil case with District Court that could see County Treasurer Mary Kuhl removed from office.
The petition, signed by Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill on behalf of the state of Wyoming, cites the felony and misdemeanor charges that are pending against Kuhl and also accuses her of theft from the Crook County Treasurer’s Office vault.
The petition for Kuhl’s removal is based on a verified complaint filed by the county commissioners with the Governor’s Office on July 26, shortly after the charges against Kuhl appeared in Circuit Court. According to the case file, Governor Mark Gordon, “determined that it appears that Kuhl is guilty of misconduct or malfeasance in office.”
On August 9, Gordon directed Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to commence a removal proceeding to seek Kuhl’s removal as county treasurer. The petition sent to District Court lists the four charges against Kuhl and the statutes each one violated: a felony count of unauthorized use of monies and three misdemeanors, including one count of official misconduct and two of issuing false certificate.
The petition also accuses Kuhl of theft from the office vault.
“Between March 2020 and July 19, 2021, $2400 of cash from a cash bag kept in the vault at the Crook County Treasurer’s Office went missing. Thereafter, the office’s employees began daily audits of the cash in the cash bag,” states the petition.
“On July 20, 2021, $100 from the cash bag went missing after Kuhl had been alone in the vault. On July 23, 2021, another $400 from the cash bag went missing after Kuhl had been alone in the vault.”
This, states the petition, violates the Wyoming State Statute that criminalizes theft.
According to state statutes, the official procedure following a verified complaint is for the governor to direct the attorney general to, “commence and prosecute an action in the district court of the county in which the officer is an official, asking for the removal of the officer.”
The action shall then be tried by the district court with or without a jury between five and 30 days after the defendant answers the petition. Kuhl was served a summons on August 20 that requires her to answer the petition within 20 days.
The case has been assigned to Judge John R. Perry.