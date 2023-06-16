WGFD meeting schedule

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department proposes to boost its mountain lion hunting quotas by about 50% in two western Wyoming mountain ranges where mule deer populations were decimated by winter.

Draft regulations released by the state agency on Tuesday increase the maximum numbers of cats that can be killed in four Wyoming and Salt River range hunt areas from 46 to 70 animals total. The hike comes after numerous big game hunting outfitters and guides pressured Game and Fish officials to go after lions, bears and coyotes in the wake of an especially deadly winter for mule deer.

