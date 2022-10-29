CASPER — Wyoming’s 2022 scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress dropped slightly from 2019, mirroring a countrywide trend of decreasing scores on the test following the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) testing is administered every two years under the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act. (The 2021 assessment was postponed because of the pandemic.) It tests proficiency in reading and math for fourth- and eighth-grade students across the country.

